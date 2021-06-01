Advertisement

… Presents Nigeria’s Position

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa has arrived in New York, United States, where he is billed to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS.

The events which kicks off on Wednesday June 2, 2021 will end on June 4, 2021.

The UNGASS will among other things, examine measures to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen international cooperation, pursuant to the General Assembly resolutions 73/191 and 74/276 as well as decision 74/568.

The Special Session is expected to adopt “a concise and action-oriented political declaration agreed upon in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiation under the auspices of the Conference of the State Parties (CoSP) to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC.

The EFCC boss will present Nigeria’s position at the Special Session.

He will also participate in a number of events on the margins of the Special Session, including the International Anti-corruption Academy/ United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC joint side event on Anti-corruption Education and Research for Sustainable Development. A virtual event, the programme will examine education as a tool for promoting a culture of integrity and resilience against corruption.