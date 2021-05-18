Advertisement

Tragedy was averted today [May 18] when Kano to Abuja bound aircraft [Max Air] carrying the Emir of Kano [Aminu Ado Bayero] and other passengers was returned back to the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport thirty minutes [30mins] after take-off.

The Max Air plane with the number VM1645 was scheduled to take-off at 1.30 pm but was delayed by half an hour. Ten minutes after take-off from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), the aircraft developed engine fault. It was believed to be engine failure.

Within ten minutes from the moment when the aircraft took off from the Kano airport with passengers filled to capacity, the aircraft began to swerve uncontrollably. Sources said the incident was caused by an engine failure while others attributed the incident to a bird strike.

One of the passengers from the flight who agreed to speak with our reporter, Dr Samaila Suleiman, stated that it was a near-death experience for him. He faulted the airline for negligence. He heard an usual loud sound from the aircraft engine when the aircraft was taking off.

“I heard a strange sound during the take-off but brushed it aside. I have used aircraft many times but had never heard such a sound during take-off. No radio announcement was made until we saw ourselves back at the airport where we took off. It was a near-death experience. I and many other passengers were traumatized. Many of us cancelled the trip and returned home.”

The Kano Emirate has since confirmed the incident to 247ureports.com. Max Air is yet to speak on the matter at the time of filing this report.