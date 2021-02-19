Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The member representing Owerri-west state constituency in Imo House of Assembly, Kanayo Onyemaechi has called the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate into the eight years tenure of the former Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and imprison him without delay.

The lawmaker also known as Dele was reacting to the claim of the former Governor to have owned the Eastern Palm University (EPU) built with Imo state money.

He said, “if it were in western world, people like Rochas Okorocha should be cooling off in prison for leadership rascality.

Advertisement

“How can a man wake up one day and claim ownership of a university built with the state treasury. Okorocha committed so many leadership blunder that should warrant his arrest and imprisonment.

“Okorocha’s eight years in Imo government was disastrous, wasteful and fraudulent. He should be brought to public scrutiny.”

The lawmaker however urged the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma to also delve into other government property illegally occupied by the former Governor including that of Rochas College of Africa Orji, the Spibat estate, while thanking him for recovering EPU to Imo state which, according to him, is the rightful owner.

Meanwhile, the Imo state House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, on Wednesday approved the renaming of the Eastern Palm University to K. O Mbadiwe University.