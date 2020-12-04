Advertisement

Physically challenged persons have been called upon to desist from begging but rather to learn skills and do something for themselves.

The President, Initiative for Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of the Disabled, IFEPED, Mr. Victor Ugwu gave the charge in Enugu Thursday at the 2020 World Disability Day held at Hotel Presidential, Enugu.

Ugwu said they should not rely on begging or look forward to annual charity being dished out by organisations, government and individuals but to do something for themselves and earn better living.

“I encourage us not to go into begging but learn to do something for yourselves. The annual.charity should stop.because they come once in a year.

“We are against begging. Start to be doing something today, learn skills to earn a living instead of begging. We should learn how to manage ourselves rather than relying on others,” he charges.

He said they should learn to encourage themselves before looking out for help from others.

“You have to encourage yourselves before others will begin to help you,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, traditional ruler of the day, Igwe Thomas Inyama from Ogwofia Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area, told the physically challenged that to see themselves as normal persons because virtually everybody is disabled in one way or the other physically, emotionally and legally.

Inyama said disability was not something to be celebrated but rather the authorities should be evoked to come to their rescue.

He said he would make sure that the state government and wealthy individuals help those physically challenged.

“We must prevail on the authorities to do something for the disabled. We are here to invoke the authorities to help the disabled.

“Certain disabilities need encouragement from the government and governments of the South East should provide mobility for the disabled, ” he said.

Many of the disabled used the occasion to show their talents as some of them recorded music and some their handcrafts.