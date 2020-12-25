Advertisement

2020 is a year many would like to forget very quickly. It is the year that an invisible force shutdown the economies of the world. 2020 is the year of the Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. To date, more than 77 million cases of Coronavirus have been identified and over 1.6 million deaths reported globally and the numbers are growing exponentially daily. The second wave has started in many countries and most of these countries will be “locked down” during the Christmas and New Year period.

It all started in March 2020, when the Coronavirus (Covid-19) struck and the world experienced a shock it never imagined or was equipped to deal with. It has never been the same since then. It was the beginning of a new World Order. As some put it, the whole world was brought down to it’s kneel. Suddenly, New York ‘the city that never sleeps’ went quiet. Cities and towns were deserted. Hugging and kissing were replaced with social distancing and at a stage it was against Government guidelines (almost a law) to visit family, friends and other loved ones. Even Mecca was empty! Suddenly wealth, power, status all meant nothing. It didn’t matter whether you were black, white, brown or yellow. All that mattered was LIFE which no one had control over. No one talked about Brexit, wars, Boko Haram. It was all about survival, LIFE. Covid-19 was and remains a leveller. Presidents, Head of States, Leaders were confused, helpless and cried to God to intervene.

Working from home, zoom meetings became the norm. And the most commonly used words were “Covid-19”, “coronavirus”, “social distancing”, “lockdowns”, “sanitizers”, “facemasks”, “bubble”, “palliatives”, “furlough”, “Covid” vaccine” and ”isolation centres”. Yes, 2020, is a year many want to forget but unfortunately, can’t forget.

Advertisement

Many predicted that it was the beginning of the end of the world, others felt that God was fed up with the actions or inactions of man and decided to act. There were all sorts of conspiracy theories as well. But unknown to many there was increased activity between the world of light, the spiritual world and the earth plane also at about the same time.

So what was happening?

Since the pandemic started, Ascended Masters like Jesus the Christ, Beloved Mother Mary (His mother), His father, Joseph also known as Saint Germain, Mary Magdalene, Lord Archangel Michaeland many others have taken their turns to make weekly global broadcast to those who have been able to tune in here on earth. In these weekly broadcasts they explain the change the world is going through, why, how we can help and what they are doing to assist.

Based on the broadcast to date and bearing in mind that revelation is continuous, I have attempted to answer some of the most frequently asked questions here. It is an attempt by a mortal mind to bridge the knowledge gap. First let me explain that the Ascended Hosts use the word “Storm” to explain what is going on in the world today

According to these Ascended Hosts there are two storms in our world as of date:- The world viral infection, which has also led to economic emergency and – Action against social injustice that keeps spreading throughout the world. Black Lives Matter Movement which started in the US and Endsars in Nigeria are some examples of this.

There are three more storms to follow. Two of these storms will affect the global financial systems and the climate/weather system. The third storm is yet to be revealed.

So why the Storm?

The Earth has now entered a Seventh Golden Ageand as a result the accumulation of discord on earth must be cleansed for the Golden Age to proceed and succeed. The first 15 years of any Golden Age are the most difficult but they help lay the foundation for a peaceful, harmonious and happy world where LOVE drives all our thoughts, words, deeds and feelings to all life. Yes, it is possible to have such a world.

In the opening years of this Golden Age all that have been on the shadow side of life must be cleaned. Racism, injustices, hatred, sinister activities and other activities that have held back the spiritual advancement and civilisation of the people of earth must be cleansed. I wish to be clear with you that these difficult times are not the end of the world; they are not Armageddon. They are not the ‘wrath of God’, nor are they caused by God Source. God is all love.

The storms are the growing consequences and effects of our civilization’s discord, misdeeds, and destructive miscreations of the past and the present that have reached such a momentum and are now acting out. It is about the Law of Cause and Effect – Cause and Consequence. It is imponderable, intrinsic, inherent, and the most natural characteristic of existence itself.

The Law of Cause and Effect is a natural law that must be understood and like all the other spiritual laws it cannot be circumvented. It applies to all circumstances. When man sows in ignorance, he reaps in pain, in fear, in anguish. But when Man sows in love and understanding, he reaps peace of mind and peace in his being”. We are indeed the architects of our own problems. What you sow you must reap. That is the law.

When you sow, whether it is the seed of light or darkness, they must germinate and grow to full maturity – it takes time. The ripe fruit must descend back to earth where it originated. That is the problem of not only our country but of the world. . The people of the earth must commute what they have in ignorance sown. Man is suffering because of his fellow man and the drive after things that have no substance. The energy of all discord, impurities, and greed has been building in the world for far too long because too many greedy people are taking control of governments, corporations, resources, monetary global systems and much more and now the consequence is that that energy is beginning to recoil in people’s individual lives and en masse. You can pray but your prayer must be fortified with action. See your fellow man with the eye of the Christ

The purpose of this momentum of discordant energy being released back into the world at this time is the fundamental nature of life, life that seeks to purge itself, life that seeks to clean itself, life that seeks to throw off all accumulation of discord so all life may once again try to fulfill the Divine Plan for all life upon this Earth. This process of cleansing is critical to the future of our Planet and each one of us.

What do we know about the Golden Age?

We are only in the opening years of this new Permanent Golden Age, which started towards the end of 2012. The Seventh Golden Age will provide the people of Earth the opportunity to be fully awakened and fulfill their divine purpose and destiny. The Earth and civilization will be given the opportunity to correct every wrong against themselves, against all life that lives on Earth with man and against the Earth itself.

How they are helping

Be assured that they are helping. In fact the world has never received so much help in the last 100 years. The Ascended Masters and Angelic Hosts are working very closely with many spiritual movements around the world and many of them are here on earth assisting humanity and the planet. All Golden Ages in all worlds are always given great assistance to create new wonderful advanced civilizations. This assistance always comes from the Spiritual Hierarchy of Systems of Worlds. This is why they are here and why they are using every means to make contact with the people of Earth.

We also have a role to play.

To help the world and to remain untouched by these storms, there are abnumber of things we are expected/required to do:- Love your neighbours as yourself and God above all. This is always the first commandment- Be awakened. To be awakened means to be exposed and to understand the Truth and Wisdom of God that always prevails. You can get this in spiritual groups/movements or even religious organisations as long as they know and teach you (a) who you are, (b) why you are on earth (c) where you are going (d) how to get there. There are many of such spiritually enlightened groups all over the world including in Nigeria. Find one that resonates with you and stay the course. As they say, once the student is ready, the teacher will appear. Your spirit/soul will direct you. – Acknowledge and call on God, call Jesus Christ, call on the Ascended Masters and Angelic Hosts for protection and assistance through your prayers, meditations and/or decrees. If you keep calling upon them, they will continue to sustain a mighty outpouring of Light and Love upon you. – Live and express God’s divinity. Your Heart will lead you to the most perfect teaching. “Be heart centred in everything you do” – live, act and think from the heart. – Maintain purity, harmony, peace, kindness, caring and honesty in your thoughts, in your words, in your interactions with others and in your relationships.- Do not allow thoughts or feelings of anger, worry, hate, greed, doubt and selfishness be expressed through you. When you do, you close the door to your own Divinity and Source of all Good and Perfection expressing in your lives. Also overcome the five bad/impure human habits: criticism, condemnation, judgement, blame and gossip. If you are not in alignment with your Government or political leaders send light to enfold them and pray for them rather than criticise, condemn or blame them. It is hard but it is the only way to make change.- Your daily conduct now, your morals and values, how you live your lives will determine how much of these storms reach into your personal lives, and the degree of severity of these storms, and the realization they can be lessened by your constructive presence in this world.- Forgive others and forgive yourself of your conduct, your mistakes. With forgiveness in your Heart, begin to seek spiritual understanding and expression that will ultimately and wonderfully change your lives. Be willing to right a wrong and correct a mistake. This will always open the way for an Ascended Master to come to you and to give assistance and place you on a path towards permanent Freedom and Attainment- Do not accept fear mongering or that the outer world is stronger than your innate spiritual strength, and- Live each day as if it was your last because no one knows when the angel of light/death will tap on your shoulder and say, it is time to go back home. This is another lesson Coronavirus reminded or taught us.

Despite the difficulties we are going through now, there is no doubt that, there is brilliant light at the end of the tunnel and we must all work together to make the planet cleaner and a better place for all life on earth. There is no better time to understand and preach the message of the ONENESS of life, of humanity. If and when we understand this, there will be equality, no discrimination whether by race, color, tribe, religion or gender. That is a lesson, which Covid-19 has taught us. It does not discriminate. Through spiritual studies, understand the natural law of Cause and Effect. Let it influence your thoughts, words, deeds and feelings to all lifedaily.

I am conscious that some will fully comprehend this write up and find it easy to digest and that there will be others who may find it strange, almost unbelievable and cryptic to understand. I plead that this second group do no not dismiss the contents too quickly but park it….it might make sense to them in future. I was like them too many years ago!

Welcome to the Golden Age. The beginning of a new World Order. Our thoughts and prayers are always with those who lost loved ones and to those who are still recovering from the infection. All will be well. Be strong and have faith.

May I take this opportunity to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas. May 2021, the year of vaccinations, be a better year and may it benefit from the lessons we learnt from our experiences in 2020.

God bless

Bro Lee – a Servitor in the House of Truth