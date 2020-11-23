Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) has commissioned two water projects in two communities in Bauchi Local Government Area of the Bauchi State as part of its social responsibility and community relations.

While commissioning the two projects sited in Wuntin Dada and Kafin Tafawa, over the weekend under the ‘Water for Life’ (W4L) project of the African Mission, Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Jimi Ajibade stressed that God created human beings equally and therefore want them to coexist together.

He call on people to imbibe the culture of harmonious coexistence knowing that God is one and creator of everything

Ajibade who is the Pastor in charge of the North-East region of the Church said that there is no need for acrimonious relationship between adherents of the two widely accepted religion of Christianity and Islam

He said that God is love as it is recorded in the Bible and so he is expecting us to show love to each other not in words alone but in actions and deeds a reason he said is driving the Church to embark on social responsibility and community relations.

Cleric said that the RCCG is ensuring that the communities surrounding it got a little of its love through different ways including education, health and water provisions.

Ajibade then advised the beneficiaries of the water projects to see them as their own and maintain them for effective and efficient use because according to him, “the projects belong to you, take care of it so that you can continue to enjoy the services for a long time”.

He said that the RCCG is determined to make life easier for the people through the various projects even as it is deeply engaged in the propagation of the Gospel.

In his response on behalf of the Wuntin Dada community, Chairmen of the Elders Committee, Abubakar D Mustapha stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence because according to him no development can be made.

He said that it is only a thin line that exist between Christians and Moslems stressing that even at that there was no reason for acrimony between the two because according to him the sun, the moon and the rains come for all without any segregation.

Mustapha assured RCCG that the community which is the direct beneficiary of the water project will ensure that it is protected as well as continue to collaborate with the church for peace to reign in the area.

At Kafin Tafawa, the Councilor representing Birshi Ward in Bauchi LGA, Rilwanu Sabo commended the RCCG for embarking on the humanitarian project stressing that religion is beyond mere preaching but involves provision of social amenities for the people by meeting their physical needs.

The Councilor promise to collaborate with the Church in the execution of projects meant for the good of the people assuring that he will integrate programs of RCCG into the program of the Bauchi LGA.

In his vote of thanks, the village head of Kafin Tafawa, Yohanna Daniel commended RCCG for the project saying that water had remain the major problem of the people especially during the dry season.

Represented by Dallatun Kafin Tafawa, Sabo A. Mohammed, the village head assured that the project will be secured by the community who are the main beneficiaries stressing that with such relationships, there will be peace and stability among the people.