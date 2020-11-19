Advertisement

Press Release

National Youths Coalition has uncovered plots by enemies of Nigeria to use the planned November 24 nationwide protest by the factional leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to wreck havoc on innocent and law abiding citizens of the country.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the group’s Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, Mr. Olugbenga Michael, the group stated that it has credible intelligence that some hoodlums and arsonists have been hired by enemies of the country to infiltrate and wreck havoc on protesting students with fake uniforms of some security organisations so as to portray the Federal Government in bad light and further create the impression that government was responsible for the would-be mayhem.

The group further alleged that the services of some foreign media and civil society organisations have been engaged to blackmail the Federal Government and prepare the justification for the truncation of our democracy.

It will be recalled that some enemies of the country who had predicted doom for Nigeria are trying hard to use our 60th Independence Anniversary as launch pad for destabilisation so that their various predictions will come to pass.

Therefore, we call on parents to warn their children not to allow themselves to be used in the ongoing effort to truncate our democracy.

We also call on patriots across the nation to join the battle for the soul of our nation and never allow the enemies of our destiny and potentials to tear us apart.

Specifically, we advise the Comrade Chidi Ilogebe led-faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) not to allow himself to be used by enemies of our progress to truncate our growing democracy because he cannot bear the consequenses of what his forseen action will cause.

Finally, we call on the various secuirty agencies to place an interim ban on all forms of protests across the federation until further notice because we can not be watching while some misguided elements and hoodlums destroys the nation we hold in trust for the next generation.

If these destructive and sponsored protests can not stop, we call on the Federal Government to impose another round of total lockdown on the entire nation so as to avoid further spread of Coronavirus as well as escape the second wave of the pandemic which has already enveloped the world.

Surely, we will defeat the enemies of our democracy.

Aluta continua, Victoria Aserta!

Signed:

Mr. Olugbenga Michael,

Director of Contacts and Mobilisation,

National Youths Coalition.