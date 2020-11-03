The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has accused the security agents in Enugu State of killing and dumping several bodies of #EndSARS protesters into the Onyeama valleys.

The controversial Catholic Priest, who disclosed the gory incident during his Sunday ministration, asked President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to apologise to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, who had also caused Nigerians so much pain.

Mbaka while delivering a message, entitled “Impure Heart” at the 2020 All Saints Day Holy Mass, stated that pure heart begets pure spirit while impure heart begets evil spirit.

He alleged that many youths were being detained in various Correctional Centres across the state and the country, declaring that it is rather Nigerian leaders that should be in those Correctional Centres.

Mbaka warned that pro-Biafra agitators that were being killed extrajudicially in all the state and some detained in various police cells and Correctional Centres should seizure forthwith. “They should not touch any of those Biafra boys o!,” he stressed.

While clarified that his message was not targeted at any particular government or individual but bad governance in general, Mbaka added, “this is not about #EndSARS or IPOB. Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance.

“This country can never be the same again!

“Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market, (in Enugu), people discovered copses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest. They dumped people’s corpses there while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“That is why I am telling you that Nigeria can never be the same again. Whether you choose to misunderstand me or not is not my worry; that is your headache.

“Did you expect these young men to keep watching the country being swindled and looted dry by the so-called leaders?

“Some of the young men, who are now fast getting old, had started working for the criminals in authority, hooligans in power, since they were very young.

“I know that by the time some of the leaders listen to this message, they will begin to attack Fr Mbaka. But that is their headache, not mine. One day, enough will be enough.”

He added, “look at crime upon crime: The people that you have not given jobs, you have not given food, you have not given security, housing, power; and they have no food to eat nor water to drink; no quality hospital and no good roads, among others, and they had endured all the while.

“Just one day that they came out to say they are not happy, you began to kill them. And after killing them, you carry their corpses and dump inside rivers and valleys? Nigeria can never be the same again!

“The worst thing is that those hooligans in power think that the world is their home. They have acquired houses and other possessions in Abuja and other areas within and outside the country, with our wealth, but they cannot be wise to build good industries to provide jobs for our growing youths. That is my worry,” he lamented.

The outspoken priest, regretted that President Buhari, who could have salvaged the situation, had also failed because he had surrounded himself with the wrong folks.

“Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans. People who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!

“We are celebrating the All Saints Day today. When we talk about the Saints, the contrast becomes the living, we who are still on earth. How are we preparing to go there? What seed are you planting?

“It is a botanical impossibility that you would plant maize and harvest yam.

“Our leaders seem to be reaping the seeds that they had planted o. When somebody that you had not given job comes out to say that he is hungry and angry, it was you that attracted such protest, in the first place. Do you know how many youths that have died due to hunger?

“The living government needs to apologize, and they should also apologize for the errors of past governments.

“The President will die one day, Senators will die, governors will die whether they have 1 million security (details) and sirens or not.

“One day, in this country, we will experience a phase where people will protect themselves but cause insecurity for you, leaders, when they see a siren ferrying you by. We are all Nigerians and all of us have share in this commonwealth. The solution is repentance, but can they repent? That is the problem.

“But one day, God will raise a Moses that will put all of them in the Red Sea; just one day, unless they repent.

“It is not a case of #EndSARS or Biafra. God is telling these leaders today, that they are wicked maggots, wicked hooligans and that they should know that this world is not our home. They should understand this fact.

“And those who say they do not want to be misunderstood, and so, they do not want to join Fr Mbaka to talk, the fact is that even if you refuse to talk and lock yourself up for 100 years so that that they will not say that you are fighting government, one day, you must still die.

“Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance.

“Our leaders are evil; they need a man under anointing to tell them that if they do not repent, the way that the corpses of our young men were thrown into the valleys of Ugwu Onyeama at the Miliken Hill, one day, their bodies will be there too!

“Last time, I was talking about those who had begun to jostle over 2023 (election), how are you even sure, with all this phenomenon, that there will be election in 2023? Our youths are hungry, and a hungry man is an angry man!

“I told you that the difference between anger and danger is just ‘D’. If you put ‘D’ at the back of anger, it becomes danger. And when someone becomes dangerous, that person becomes a psychiatric personality.

“You see young men and they will be daring you to shoot, that they would rather die. I have no food, no job, no house and no hope, they lament.

“Parents will send everything they have and go hungry just to send their children to school and after the children graduate there would be no jobs for them; then the parent falls sick and there would be no money to send them to the hospital. Can you imagine the kind of anger that would be in such families? That is why you see parents ageing young, many of them suffer stroke, paralysis at age 56/60.

“All those jostling for National Assembly positions and others battling to become governors so that they will have immunity, do you think that these young men and women will be watching you just like that? One day, enough will be enough.

“If you care, may your name become Nigeria, whether you are a governor or not. But let this message enter your ears, and God is above watching the affairs of wicked leaders.

“If people who are under anointing fail to speak up in defense of the less privileged in this country, God will curse us all.

“Jesus said, fear not those who can kill the body but cannot kill the soul but fear only He who can kill the body and destroy the soul. And that person is God. Nigerian leaders should understand the God factor.

“There is God, the Adonai, Elohim and El Shaddai!” Mbaka said.

He however, warned Nigerian leaders who are preparing to order security agents to kill people to be cautioned, saying “I laugh at them”.

“You better repent because intimidation cannot succeed in this country anymore. How many are you going to kill? As it is said, how many fowls will you eat in your house and you will be satisfied?

“How do you want to reason with the youths when they have seen where there palliatives are parked? A billionaire will be hording noodles that are meant for poor people and you want these poor people to fold their hands and be watching you?

They cannot kill everybody because there are saints in heaven and the saints will be interceding for the Nigerian youths. Even the Pope has prayed for Nigerians and so, this wickedness cannot continue.”