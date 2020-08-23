Advertisement

Press Release

The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, 23rd August, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.

The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.

However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice. Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.

Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja