The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 238 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2,170.

The NCDC also said that 10 new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of death to 68.

The agency, on its confirmed twitter handle on Friday, said that for the second consecutive day, Kano recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 92 infections.

The FCT posted 36 cases and Lagos reported 30.

Others were: 16-Gombe, 10-Bauchi, 8-Delta, 6-Oyo, 5 each in Zamfara and Sokoto, 4 each in Ondo and Nasarawa, 3 each in Kwara, Ekiti, Borno, and Yobe, 2- Adamawa, One each in Niger, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu States .

According to the agency, as at 11;00pm May 1, 2020 Nigeria has 1,751 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 351 Treated and Discharged.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, NCDC, said at a press briefing that Nigeria had tested about 2,000 samples on Thursday, April 30, the country’s highest.

At this moment the pandemic is affecting 213 other countries around the world including one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan.