By Emeka Ozumba

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called for observance of self-discipline and compliance to Covid-19 protocols in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in our communities.

Osodieme made the plea on 5th April, 2020 at the handover of two houses she built free for two widows, each at Akwaihedi, Nnewi South and Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area.

Osodieme said that the advent of Coronavirus has changed our world drastically and the new rule is, ‘If want to stay alive, stay at home!’

In her words:

“Since this pandemic started, we have all been rooted to our homes. Unfortunately, there are some of our sisters who cannot stay comfortably because they have no roof over their heads. This is why I decided to come out today to ensure that our sisters stay at home and stay safe by handing the keys to two new 2-Bedroom bungalows built free by my NGO, CAFE.”

She went further to counsel the people of Akwaihedi and Igboukwu to “be disciplined and responsible by observing basic hygiene and social distancing. This Coronavirus disease is real and can kill if you don’t do simple things like: Using face mask when leaving your house, washing hands with soap regularly, using sanitizers and avoiding crowded places.”

Mrs. Obiano promised that the houses will be furnished with necessary household furniture and television within the week to ensure the comfort of the beneficiaries. She called on everyone to learn to help others who are less privileged especially at this time.

“Don’t wait till you can make it big, do what you can now to help others; no matter how little. You are also encouraged to support what we are doing by donating to CAFE and we will acknowledge your support,” Osodieme enjoined the people.

Speaking at the event, Member Representing Nnewi South II Constituency, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Johnbosco Akaegbobi, commended the Wife of the Governor and her NGO for remembering an indigent widow in Akwaihedi with a new house at a most ideal time. He said, “We are indeed grateful to you and also to your husband, our Governor who gives you all the support to touch lives.”

In the same vein, Member Representing Aguata Constituency in Anambra State House, Hon Okey Okoye, prayed for Osodieme : “God who gave you the grace to turn this widow’s place in Igboukwu from a dilapidated state to brand new house will continue to bless and keep you and your husband in Jesus name.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, conveyed the greetings of the women and children of Akwaihedi and Igboukwu to the Wife of the Governor for braving the threat of Coronavirus to make the house handover possible for the two widows possible.

Earlier, the Transition Committeee Chairman Nnewi South Local Government Area, Hon Chieloka Okoye, thanked Mrs. Obiano for building a house for a widow in the Council Area. Equally his Aguata counterpart, Hon Eche Ezeibe, said they were indeed proud of all Osodieme’s charitable programmes and are praying fervently that God will keep her and her husband, Akpokuedike, healthy to continue to work for the good of ndi Anambra.

Beneficiaries Mrs Ifeoma Ogbuanukwu of Umunwehi Village, Akwaihedi and Mrs Monica Okeke of Ezihu village Igboukwu thanked Osodieme for the best gift ever and prayed that God will also bless her and her family. The houses are amongst the twenty-seven built and now handed over to the beneficiaries by CAFE. Another one in Ozubulu will be commissioned and handed over at a later date.