By Godwin Akor, Makurdi

Benue state deputy governor and chairman, Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr Benson Abounu, has commendeda consultant to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Arch. Asema Achado for contributing N4m for the fight against the spread of the deadly corona virus in the state.

Abounu spoke today at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi when Achadu made the donations behalf of the Asema Achado family.

Engr Abounu, said the donation would go a long way in assisting the committee carry out its work of containing the spread of the virus in the state and pledged that the money would be put to the best use and benefit of the Benue people.

He called on other good spirited individuals and corporate organisations to emulate Arch. Achado and support the efforts of the state government in the fight against the virus.

He said the contribution of everyone in the state is essential to winning the war against the virus, explaining that strict obedience to the safety rules announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were key to keeping the virus out of the state.

Speaking with journalists after the presentation, Arch Achado disclosed that the donation, which was geared primarily towards upgrading the isolation centres in the state was part of his social responsibility to the state.

He called on other well -to-do Benue sons and daughters and corporate organisations to come together and contribute their quota to the fight against the pandemic, adding that the state can only win the war, when everyone contributes one way or the other to the efforts by the government.