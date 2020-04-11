A runaway case of coronavirus patient has arrived Kano State to give Kano State its first official case of coronavirus.

A source who spoke to 247ureports.com from Kano State government house confirmed that a former Ambassador has tested positive for the coronavirus in Kano.

The former Ambassador had recently traveled to Lagos State – where it is believed he made contact with the virus. From Lagos, he traveled to Abuja where he began displaying symptoms of the disease. He was initially hospitalized at a hospital in Nasarawa State near Abuja FCT.

He was tested for the virus at the Hospital. The results indicated he was positive for the virus. The former Ambassador escaped the hospital and headed to Kano. He was taken to the Amimu Kano Teaching Hospital where was re-diagnosed and tested. The test showed positive.

He has since been moved to the isolation centre in Kwanar Dawaki, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar is reported to be in a crucial meeting with health officials to inform the public officially.

The former Ambassador is suspected to have had contacts with unknown number of persons in Abuja.