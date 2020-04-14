Rabiu Omaku

Stakeholders from the two crisis stricken States of Benue and Taraba has called on the Governor’s of the two States to to provide palliative to the Internally Displaced Persons that flee their homes in the recent crisis that ravage the States.

This was contain in a nine paragraph communique made valuable to Journalists at the end of mediation meeting between Venue and Taraba States held at the Government House, Lafia.

Stakeholders at the end of the mediation meeting condemned the killings and wantom disturbances.

Stakeholders agreed that the Governor’s of the two States checkmate the excesses of militia groups in the States.

The communique unveiled that the two Deputy Governor’s should further meet to end the crisis.

It was resolved that Governors of Benue and Taraba States meet with monarch and sensitize the people to ensure the return of Displaced Persons.

The meeting directed the two Governor’s to meet between one month to be facilitated by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Stakeholders at the end of the meeting directed the Governor’s of Venue and Taraba States to identify militia group.

The Deputy Governor’s of Nasarawa,Dr.Emmanuel Akabe,Engr.Benson Amono of Benue State and Haruna Manu of Taraba appreciate stakeholders especially monarchs for a peaceful resolution.