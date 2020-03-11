Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Kano remains calm with unhindered business and economic activities just as the old city continue to celebrate the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued in Kano, says reports from different parts, indicate that the city is in joyous mood in appreciation of the popular decision by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to appoint the son of the late Emir Bayero as the 15th monarch in the Fulani lineage.

Kano, which has been enjoying relative peace in the recent times, which also earned it the most peaceful state in the federation, is witnessing a new dawn with the change of guard in the Dabo dynasty.

Thousands of people, old and young, thronged the personal residence of the new Emir to felicitate with him on the day of the appointment, while all the routes followed by Emir Bayero in his first outing, Tuesday, were lined up by people to catch a glimpse of him as he set to receive the staff of office to be presented by Governor Ganduje.

While expressing delight over the peaceful manner in which the people have been celebrating the new Emir, the statement assures that the Ganduje Administration will continue with identify with the yearning and aspiration of the Kanawa.