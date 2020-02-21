Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Friday announced the renaming of the State College of Education, Ihitte-Uboma to late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education.

This is just as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal led 24 other serving senators to the burial of the late Senator, who, until his death on December 19, 2019, was the member representing Imo North Senatorial District.

Uwajumogu’s remains were laid to rest at his country home, Umuiyi in Ihitte-Uboma LGA.

Speaking during the event at the Ihitte Uboma council headquarters, Governor Uzodinma said the renaming of the institution was to immortalize the late shift, who he said fought doggedly to shoot his constituency and Imo in general to political limelight.

He eulogized the late Senator on his efforts to attract development to his people while he represented them at National Assembly.

“The entire Imo people and Nigerians will mourn him. This is indeed not the best of time for Imo people. We will continue to reminisce on his kind gestures, his sense of unity and love”, Uzodinma said.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, in his eulogy described the late Senator as a peaceful, committed and reliable legislator who catered for his people without any fear or favour.

“Ben Uwajumogu will be remembered for his struggle for the national unity. Indeed, he was an active parliamentarian.”

“The National Assembly will continue to protect the interest of the nation.”

He urged the immediate family to take solace in the fact that the late Senator left behind endearing legacies, although, he said his demise was one of the most shocking news of the nation.