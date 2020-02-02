From Sanusi Muhammad

Plateau State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the recent decision of dismissal of its case of glaring perjury against the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Simon Bako Lalong by the Supreme Court as a bondage of decision and a miscarriage of justice that should be reviewed in the interest of the democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement issued by a chieftain of the party, Dahiru Ibrahim, he alleged that with such delivered rulings by the Supreme Court, it may in the immediate future certainly encourage acts of perjury, chaos, jungle justice and rigging of elections for lost of confidence in the judiciary.

He said: “By the decision of the Supreme Court, it was clear that for any contestant to win an election in Plateau State, one does not need to bother with issues of qualifications and one must intimidate, cause chaos, collude with the relevant agencies responsible for the conduct of the elections and above all allocate results against opposition and if possible give opposition zero vote. This cannot be freely decided by holders of justice unless in bondage.

“If the holders of justice are no longer following justice or allowing justice to be, then everybody will be free to subscribe to the application of jungle justice which amounts to judicial crisis and breakdown of law and order.

“President Buhari experienced some of those problems of suspected compromised judgments from the Courts and tried to restore sanity in the judicial system but a lot needs to be done to checkmate the excesses of the judiciary. I now understand the need for justice reform in Nigeria and a total war against corruption in the judiciary that was started by President Buhari. Look at the Imo State judicial murder of democracy. Look at how PDP was denied its’ victory in Plateau State and the other types of judgments given by Supreme Court”

Dahiru appealed to PDP supporters in Plateau State to remain united and committed to the ideals of the party as the APC led government in the state is already a failed project lacking the commitment and capacity to provide common basic amenities desperately needed by the people, saying that, “We should remain loyal to the leadership of our 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni and rely on God for justice as our victory shall one day surface

“I belong to the PDP family and the people have one last hope in the gubernatorial tussle and an appeal; an appeal to God for true justice that cannot be compromised. I appeal on behalf of the people of Plateau State that deserve good governance to God of Justice; He will definitely do something positive soon. This is the God that cannot be bought, the God that cannot be deceived and put in psychological bondage. The God that can neither be threatened nor cajoled”

The chieftain revealed that the case of PDP that was decided by the Supreme Court remains a mockery of the judiciary and a clear case of miscarriage of justice cleverly delivered to please a certain group under a hidden guises.