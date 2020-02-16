Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Chuks Collins,Awka

A fatal accident which occurred at the Igwe Orizu junction, along the Otolo-Nnewi road, Anambra state has claimed the life of one person, and left another with serious injuries.

A first information report from the Anambra Sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) stated that the injured was rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi while the remains of the dead was deposited at Akwudo Hospital mortuary also in Nnewi.

The FRSC’s Senior Public Education Officer, RC Pascal Anigbo in his statement which was distributed to journalists in Awka minutes ago disclosed that the crash involved a Mercedes Benz Tipper Lorry and a Yamaha Mate90 Motorcycle both of which had no visible registration number. That the unfortunate incident occurred at about 12.05pm today Sunday 16 February, 2020 at Igwe Orizu Junction, along Nnewi-Otolo Road, Nnewi.

The Yamaha Motorcycle was said to have been hit by the Tipper, which ran off immediately and nobody could get the registration number.

While the Anambra state Sector Commander, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi has sent a condolence message to the family of the dead and wishes the injured victim speedy recovery, he reiterates the importance of using crash helmet by motorcyclists and advises all motorists to always drive and ride defensively.

None of the victims has been positively identified as at the time of filing this report.