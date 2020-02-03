Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of N4, 332,407, 468, for the execution of various programmes/projects.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba announced this while briefing newsmen in his office on the outcome of the council’s meeting, which held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

He said the approvals are for the release of N2, 750, 400 billion for the procurement of water treatment chemicals for potable water supply across the state, while the sum of N150, 000, 000 has also been approved as outstanding counterpart funds for Sanitation, Hygienic and Water Supply in Nigeria (SWAWN) II projects across the state in collaboration with EU and UNICEF.

Malam Garba also explained that the sum of N26, 950, 000 has been okayed by the council for the conduct of General Household Survey of the state and the release of N89, 303, 734million for equipping and furnishing the upgraded Kafin Mai-Yaki Cottage Hospital in Kiru local government areas.

The commissioner said that as the state sets to celebrate the year 2020 International Women’s Day, the council has given the approval for the release of N24, 750, 000 for the conduct of the programme and empowerment of 1, 500 women.

He also announced that the council has ratified several requests forwarded to the Governor for approval and subsequent release of funds for which provisional approvals were given as a result of the urgency and time constraints, pending the formation of the state Executive Council.

The approvals include that of N441, 816, 140.05 million for the feeding of three boarding schools, activities of Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic, repairs of 57 Girl Child Initiative Buses, acquisition of Islamiyya School owned by individual at Gyadi-Gyadi/Ja’oji Quarters, selection of criteria for sponsorship of candidates for 2019 NECO/NBAIS SSCE Exams.

Other ratifications include N323, 413, 321.86 million approval for the provision of internet services, supply and installation of computers and accessories, literacy training of staff of the ministry of education, construction of three classroom blocks, renovation of classrooms and toilets in some selected day and boarding secondary schools, as well as rehabilitation of staff quarters.

The rest are renovation of dilapidated structures within the premises of Mariri Orphanage School, upgrading and conversion to Science Technical School, general renovation GSS Sakarma in Kiru local government and additional fund to cater for the year 2019/2020 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Lagos.