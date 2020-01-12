From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has directed the Benue State Examination Board not to charge students arbitrary fees hence to revert to the old registration fee of N4,500 for MOCK Senior School Certificate Examination.

Governor Ortom gave this directive in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

The Governor has further directed that no candidate for the MOCK examination in the state should be asked to pay the new fees of N6,500.

He has also given a charge to the State Ministry of Education to ensure that secondary school principals strictly comply with the directive and do not impose arbitrary levies on senior school examination candidates.

Governor Ortom reassured the people that his administration will continue to place priority on the education of the Benue child to enable them stand out among their peers across the world.