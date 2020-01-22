Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Kano state Commissioner of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Kano.

He told journalists that three people have already died as a result of Lassa Fever, adding that already, 292 people are already under watch list.

According to him, the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has provided the needed resources to ensure that the disease is put under control.

He said the Ministry is ready to quarantine anyone who shows any symptoms of the disease, insisting that Kano state government is ever ready to ensure healthy condition of all citizens.

According to him, the first case was a 28 year old pregnant woman from Gwale LGA who fell sick two weeks after the death of her mother and was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital from a private hospital but also passed away on the 1st of January, 2020.

That following the report of the outbreak, and confirmation of samples, the state government swung into action so as to expeditiously curtail the spread of the viral disease to this end, the state’s isolation center at Year Gaya has been activated.

Other measure taken include; activation of rapid response team, prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, contact tracing as well as daily coordination meeting at the state’s emergency operation center amongst other.

Tsanyawa urge the general public to disregard any mere allegation and rumors and ensure proper hand hygiene, strengthen environmental sanitation, avoid contact with wild animals and rodents.

Other safety measures according to him are; people should avoid poorly cooked meat, avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by them and urge the public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility nearest to them.

Ibrahim, further reiterated the state government’s readiness to partner with all persons, group and organizations in its determination towards providing quality healthcare service for the good people of the state.

He applauded the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for his relentless and tireless efforts towards improving the health and well-being of the people of the state stressing that, all is under control and no need for panic and apprehension.