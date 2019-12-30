A 54-year- old sales representative, Uthman Hammed, who allegedly swindled his employer of N9. 5 million, on Monday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Hammed, a resident of No. 32A, Turner Eradiri St., Ajegunle, Ojo Road, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July 2018, at the premises of Dan Wellington Ltd. on Holloway Street, Lagos Island.

Njoku said that the defendant stole the sum from his employer, Dan Wellington Ltd. by asking its customers to pay into his personal account, money meant for the company.

The prosecutor said, “The defendant asked customers to pay money into his personal Access Bank account instead of the company’s account.”

He said that the alleged offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

Botoku adjourned the case until Jan. 28, for mention.