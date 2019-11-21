The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police, as well as other security agencies to launch a thorough probe into the roles played by Governor Seyi Makinde before, during and after the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

APC stated that this will uncover the culprits of the series of violence which were reported in the exercise.

WITHIN NIGERIA recalls that Makinde who is the Chairman of PDP campaign committee relocated to Kogi State few days to the November 16, 2019.

It was gathered that the Governor was attacked few hours to the election by some armed security agents in the hotel he was lodged.

Meanwhile, APC while reacting, disclosed that it was seriously worried by the cases of violence reported in parts of Kogi on the course of determining who would govern the Confluence State in the next four years.

APC said that Makinde should also be investigated by the EFCC over the government money spent on the ill-fated project.

The party in a statement made available on Wednesday said, “As reactions follow allegations ad counter allegations of election violence sponsorship among political gladiators in Kogi state over the conduct of the last Saturday gubernatorial and Kogi West Senatorial re-run elections, we stand to condemn every act osaf violence, incitement and vote buying which might have been recorded. The fact remains that no life of any individual is worth the votes being sought at polls by politicians.

“In the case of Kogi, among those to be investigated is Gov. Seyi Makinde who was on a desperate mission to influence the emergence of the PDP candidates in persons of Sen. Dino Melaye and Mr. Musa Wada.

The Oyo state governor’s clandestine hatchet job in Kogi was blown few hours to the polls when a team of security agents had to burst into a hide out where some disgruntled elements had gathered to plan evil ahead of the elections.

“Immediately this happened, Gov. Makinde raised the alarm that he was attacked in a hotel. The same governor commissioned his media handlers, he deliberately left in Ibadan, to twist the story and thus mislead the public. The truth of the matter is that he (Makinde) was the one who assembled vote buyers, miscreants and other shady characters for the purpose of giving out briefs and incentive to all those contracted for some evil plots. Sources have it that the exercise later took place in another location where cash running into billions of naira, taken from Oyo State treasury, was doled out.

“This was to be corroborated by the innocent revelation made by a popular socialite who has always been on hand as a mercenary to the PDP in the South West since the days of Aregbesola vs Oyinlola imbroglio in the State of Osun. The video clip of the mindless confession which apparently indicted Gov. Makinde is currently available on virtually all social media platforms.

“Without mincing words, keen watchers have come to realize that Makinde’s political history cannot be said to be free from damning evidence of violence sponsorship, financial inducements and propaganda. Back home, he is now in a dilemma as to how to fulfill all the promises made to a known criminal element and his army of urchins who he used to hijack the mandate which he is enjoying at the moment”.

Source: https://www.withinnigeria.com/2019/11/21/investigate-makindes-role-in-kogi-election-apc-tells-efcc-police/