The Federal Government has commended a foremost philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor for his humanitarian intervention, especially in the areas of health and education.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made the commendation in Atlanta, USA when he commissioned one hundred 40ft containers of Medical Equipment and other supplies as well as books, computers and other educational materials donated by the Sir Emeka Foundation and it’s overseas partners, MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa.

A statement by a member of the Sir Emeka Offor Board of Trustees, Sir Tony Obi, said the medical equipment and educational materials will be distributed to public hospitals, military and police hospitals, public universities, secondary schools and public libraries across Nigeria.

Dr. Ehanire said the interventions of the Foundation will impact positively on the primary, secondary and tertiary health care initiatives of Federal Government.

In his remarks, the Philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor pledged to continue to intervene in critical areas of humanity in order to impact positively on the lives of people particularly the under-privileged and those living in challenged communities.

The occasion was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mashi Abdullahi, the Consul General of Nigerian Mission in Atlanta, Aishatu Aliyu Musa, former Senate President, Dr. Ken Nnamani, Ambassador Howard Jeter, Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, top executives of MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa, officials of the US Centre for Disease Control led by Alison Thompson among other dignitaries.

The highpoint of the events was the cutting of the tape to send off the first container of Medical Equipment and Supplies by the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire and the cutting of the tape and endorsement to certify the pallets of books ready for shipment.