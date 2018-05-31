DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

YAN Petitions Presidency …Seeks Izunaso's Removal

Forum of APC faithfuls in Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), today stormed the APC National secretariat, Abuja to express their total dissatisfaction over the polarized state of APC in 21 states following the unorganized wards, LGA and state Congresses in the federation by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s led National working committee.

Numbering over 570 upfront of the National secretariat of APC, the progressive youths of YAN extraction led by the YAN National speaker; Rt.Hon. Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem while addressing newsmen, stated as follows :

“as founding sons of APC, our investigation /observation indicates that some members of the outgoing APC National working committee of APC have deliberately created crises in the Party via non conduction of Congress in some states, parallel Congresses held in some other states and numerous mischievous practices to frustrate the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential primaries of our party. Notable amongst them is the outgoing national organizing secretary of APC; Osita Izunaso who through his office is hell bent on causing unnecessary tension, acrimony, confusion, disunity and flagrant abuse of office by scheming out legitimate party stakeholders and playing the script of the opposition. As serious minded progressive minded founding sons and daughters of APC, critical stakeholders and grassroot mobilizers, we seem it necessary to formally notify the party’s leadership our grievances and the mischief making round Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s led outgoing national working committee of APC before it is too late”, Hon. GT.C Samuel affirmed.

The youths requested that Congresses be conducted in states to avoid mass defection of party stalwarts especially in most south eastern states like Enugu, Abia, IMO and Ebonyi. They also asked the National working committee of the party to stop further meddling into the affairs of wards, LGA and state Congresses as it should solely be the prerogative of the National convention committee.

The progressive youths formally passed a vote of no confidence on the outgoing national organizing secretary of APC; Osita Izunaso.