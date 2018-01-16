DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Rice Farm: Bayelsa Community Disown Ex-Militant Leader, Wants Him Arrested

…ask Buhari to keep an eye on Lokpobiri

The Peremabiri Development Association (PDA) has drawn the attention of the federal and Bayelsa State Government to false claims‎ by notorious ex-militant leader, Eris Paul also known as Ogunboss that he is cultivating a huge rice farm in the community.

The false claims according to the group is coming on the heels of‎ incessant nefarious activities being perpetrated by the ex-world who has become a nightmare to his own kinsmen.

The PDA in statement obtained by its chairman, Chief Awolowo Wasiri and secretary, Chief Profit Enoch, said the rice farm belongs to the Federal Government and not Ogunboss.

They explained that Ogunboss is working in consonant ‎with the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Hieneken Lokpobiri and their aim is to use the rice farm to deceive President Muhammadu Buhari to release huge sums of money to support the project with the aim of diverting the money.

From very reliable source, the group revealed that the diverted money which runs into billions of naira will enable Lokpobiri pursue his governorship ambition and to enable Ogunboss stockpile arms ahead of the governorship election.

They also alleged that both men have entered into a strong secret agreement for Ogunboss to emerge as the chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in the forthcoming local council election with the calculation that with his emergence it will help pave the way for Lokpobiri’s governorship ambition since the LGA commands the highest voting population in Bayelsa.

The PDA appeal to the Bayelsa State Government to do everything within its power to get Ogunboss arrested for all his atrocities, which include the wanton killings of innocent citizens of Premabibiri who unfortunately have become slaves in their own land.

Also they want President Buhari to stop shielding and protecting well known criminals and their sponsors all in the name of politics‎ and urge him to wield the big stick against Lokpobiri for sponsoring criminals to destabilize the state.

“Ogunboss has be going about laying claim to the Peremabiri Rice Farm. This is very shocking and annoying. The farm belongs to the Federal Government. So we call on the general public not to be deceived by th‎at false claim.

We are aware that Ogunboss is backed by Lokpobiri who since he became a minister has worked more for the destabilization ‎of our community and Bayelsa as a whole. He has not attracted a single project to the state yet he wants to become governor, using that dare devil as his hatchet man”part of the statement read.