Okorocha To Catholic Church: I Can Rename Any Road And Nothing Will Happen

By Austin Echefu

In a shocking twist after the Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, begged the Catholic Church in Imo State and the people of the state over the renaming of Maria Assumpta Avenue to Muhammadu Buahri Raod and said it was done in error, Governor Okorocha has said that he has the power to rename any street and nothing would happen.

In a press release by Governor Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. San Onwuemeodo, in Wednesday, the Governor said: “And for the avoidance of doubt, if the government has got any reason to change the name of any road in Owerri it would go ahead to do so without succumbing to blackmail or intimidation. And also take responsibility. These people should be made to understand this fact.

The Governor also said that the Catholic Church was ungrateful despite the many good things done to them by his government, even as he said that the Church had claimed that “the cheques of N50 million the government gave to them for the renovation of their Cathedral bounced when they actually cashed the cheques, adding that “There was no refuttal from them over the false story of bounced cheques and there was no thank-you letter to that effect”.

He noted that the Church was also behind the remour that the Governor was going to Islamize the state.

“During the campaigns for the 2015 election, it was this particular clique that branded Rochas Okorocha Alhaji in Government House and Okoro-Hausa. They also came up with the allegation that the Chapel in Government House was a Mosque.

“They did not also show any sign of gratitude to the government over the N450m given to the mission schools”, he continued.

He insisted that “the opposition to Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in Imo only exists on the social media. This is the fact. The social media has become their own tool and they have been doing it unwisely, ungodly and unintelligently”, noting that “The latest of their balderdash was the claim that the government has changed Maria Assumpta Avenue to Muhammadu Buhari road, for which they, as usual, claimed that Owerri was boiling.”

He further expressed concern “that some people who should know better and detach falsehood from the truth at times fail to do this. And that is the reason we are now responding. Otherwise, we cannot be spending our God-given time responding to frivolities”.

He described the letter from Sir Steve Nwokeocha, 1st Trustee KSJI Abuja Grand Purportedly Commandery, to the Knights and Ladies of the Catholic Church as a sham and unfortunate, he noted that “In the first paragraph of their thrash, the name was Steve Nwokocha, and while signing their kind of letter, the surname changed to Nwokeocha. And these elements could not tell the readers which “Church Leadership Members” the claimed letter was read to.

“The whole thing was a scam. And some folks in the Church of Jesus Christ were behind it. It is unfortunate”.

According to him, the “Muhammadu Buhari Road begins from Government House Roundabout and ends at the popular Orlu Road Roundabout. Maria Assumpta Avenue begins at Control post Roundabout and stops at Warehouse Roundabout. The indications are all there boldly written for all to see.

“Those behind this ungodly step were playing dirty politics. Hence, they talked about Owerri boiling, because they have seen or heard that most of Imo people who came home for the Christmas were shocked to see the high level of transformation in the State especially in Owerri, so much that most of them confessed that they could not recognize Owerri again. Which is true”, even as he said that “It is equally important to once again appeal to this particular elements to always pursue peace and ensure peace as enjoined by God and not to always fan the ember of trouble or crisis.

“In Igboland, there is what we call “Ofo na Ogu”. In other words, for you to pursue someone over an issue you must be on the sides of truth, justice and equity. When you do not meet these natural conditions, you hit the rock. A word should be enough for the wise.

“Governor Okorocha does not believe in division of any kind. And that is the reason he has been monumentally and equitably developing all the parts of the state. Scratching him won’t make any difference. In 2019, God-willing, Imo people will, as usual, decide who will take over from the Ogboko born governor. And there is nothing anybody can do about the Governor”.