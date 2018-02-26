DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“How Nigerian Immigration Officers Brutalized Me”

MAN’S INHUMAN TO MAN PERPETRATED AGAINST ME BY MEN OF NIGERIA IMMIGRATION AND THEIR COMRADES IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES STATIONED AT ORON, A BOARDER BTW NIG. AND CAMEROUN:

My name is chidi Nzelu, am a native of Ojor village OJOTO in Idemili south Local Government Area in Anambra Stata,am a businessman which deals on a company’s Pharmaceutical products and due to the nature of my business, i normally and occasionally travel to some other parts of African countries including Cameroon.

THE CRUX OF THE MATTER :

On the 12th day of February 2018,when i was coming back from Cameroon to Nigeria after a business trip.

I boarded a boat from Edinau Cameroon to Oron Nigeria, while i was in a boat i came across a man who extended courtesy to me and he immediately introduced himself to me as Mr Deyong Bruno, he threw banties cum conversation to me and we started conversating lately he told me that he has not been to Nigeria for the first time and that he was coming to Nigeria to set up a bakery business industry and I told him that I have no idea about bakery and after 2hours in the said journey ,we finally reached to Oron been the final destination from Cameroun ,when i step out of the boat and went straight to immigration Oron department to formalize my arrival accordingly,when i finished my activities with immigration officials and about leaving out their office then the said Mr Bruno approach and begged me to help him plead to the Nigeria immigration authorities so that they would give him some consideration in view of the fact that he didn’t visit Nigeria with the required documents including his passport ,I pleaded to the Nigeria immigration on his behalf which they listened to and immediately gave him some discount instead and collected three thousand from him , as I was about living,he approach me and demanded to know my next travel destination which i oblige him that am would be going to Onitsha but I will slept stop over at Uyo because it was around 7pm, this same man said that he wanted to go and see Uyo which i never knew that he has evil plan against me, we boarded the same taxi to Uyo and lodged in the same hotel but in different Hotel rooms respectively.

The next morning when am about to leave the Hotel and immediately approach me again and said that he will be going back to Cameroon so that he can get a proper preparation and bring in the bakery machine to enable him set up the said bakery business.

I left him and he begged me for financial assistance to enable him go back to Cameroon to the tune of N5000 which i obliged to assist him as a Christian.

HIS CRIMINAL ABDUCTION, PLOTS TO KILL ME AND COLLABORATION WITH IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS FROM ORON DEPARTMENT:

MY PAINFUL DISHUMANIZATION, PLOT TO MURDER AND THROWN ME INTO THE HIGH SEA,IF I FAIL TO PAY 420.000 France

Then when i was traveling to Cameroon on 20th February 2018 through the same Oron, then on getting to Oron, i immediately boarded via the office of the Nigeria Immigration services and i was stamped with my passport accordingly, then i proceeded and boarded a boat which accordingly was normal practice and immediately, everything changed and all a sudden,group of persons approached me including that same Bruno (that claimed Cameroon citizen) and the man Bruno pointed at me and said this is the man , I was ask to come out of the boat which I did, immediately I stepped out of the boat, they took me into their office being the Nigeria immigration at Oron, right there,the immigration officers who congregated immediately they saw me.

THE INTERROGATION STARTED BY THE IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS :

They horribly asked if I knew the man, I said yes and i vividly explained how i meet him and all that happened, and they ask the man and he said that he gave me the sum of four hundred and twenty France(420000f) to go and buy goods for him and since then that hasn’t see me, before I could know what is happening those Nigeria immigration offices has started beating hell out of me.

My painful experience with the Nigeria Immigration at Oron is highly imaginable,

The immigration officers adopted different unethical and unprofessional traumatic method of torture and uses all different torturing method just to compel me to accept such lies, they compel me to accept that the man gave me the money he claimed , at a point they were asking me how much money will i bring which I told them ,they even used tear gas on me to show me how mean they are, they told me that if I don’t comply and bring money that they will kill me and throw me into the shack infested sea and nobody will know, when the pain became unbearable to me,I told them to take the thirty one thousand(N31000) that was with me and so that the beating will stop which they refused, when the beating continued and blood was all over me and saw in them that they are mean and if i fail to give them the money that they are ready to kill me, that was when I negotiated one hundred thousand with them which they agreed and ask how much I have in my account which I told them that their was no money in my account and the gave me my phone to start calling people and including my wife, I know that they will send me money, that was when i call my wife and told her that she should look for one hundred thousand from anywhere and send to me because am danger, my wife started calling people for and finally they could be able to raised the one hundred thousand (N100,000)

and send to my account, immediately i received bank credit alert,they went to the bank and withdrew and took the money themselves via my ATM they had seized , after that,they force me to sign that Bruno gave me one hundred thousand naira not 420.000 France again and that i have given it back to him, which I signed because they threatened to kill me if I don’t sign, after the signing they ask me to go, my people do you know that i can’t walk nor sit because I was badly brutalized and injured? , finally I managed to leave there but was not easy for me……but thank God for life. Note. I pleaded to them to hands me over to the Police been the next door office from their own office but they reneged

I want to call on Human rights defenders group, CSOs and other stakeholders to intervene in my case with hope of bringing these cabals to book, i believe these criminal activities has been ongoing unabated, but this time, the God of Justice will apprehend them accordingly.

Note; i attached pictures of torture , lacerated body and inflicted injuries i sustained during these traumatic experiences in the hands of Nigeria Immigration officials and their partners in crime