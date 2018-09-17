DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“MFM General Overseer Dr Dk Olukoya Did Not Send Me To Sowore For Any Reason, The Man Needs Prayers” – Dr Akinloye

A member of MFM, Dr Aaron Akinloye, has denied allegations that said his pastor Dr Daniel Olukoya sent him to the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

In a recent video that has been circulating for some days now, Sowore was seen addressing a group of people with wrong information on a Maryland US lawsuit that has been won by MFM in a US court, further more claiming that the MFM general overseer sent someone to him for a meeting, as well as offered to bank roll his political ambition.

But Sowore is very far from the truth. Dr Akinloye, who met with Sowore on other private matters, however, wondered how he would have been chosen for such an assignment when he was not in the position to deal with such matters, according to his refuting words in an online platform naira land.

In his reply to Sowore’s on naira land between the 3rd and 5th of September he stated ‘’I Dr Aaron Akinloye have never said that the General Overseer sent me to you. You would recall that we were talking about UNILAG Alumni when you showed interest in the development of the school. Please, be very careful with the way you spread unconfirmed news. Mr Sowore, let me ask you, on what capacity would the G.O have sent me to you? I am not his media person. Please, be careful the way you are going about this.

To further exonerate himself from Mr Sowore’s allegation Dr Aaron warned him further; In fact, Sowore needs help. He needs plenty of prayers. Does he think he can sit down somewhere and begin to confuse the whole world? People that know him should call him to order. Somebody who said he was ready to confess his sins before the man of God. Sowore, we know your history while in Unilag anyways. I am not surprised. Why am I even disturbing myself over your cantankerous attitude?

According to Dr Akinloye, Sowore’s claims that Dr D.K Olukoya offering to finance his political campaign is a mere media stunt to get attention, stating that the G.O neither gets involved in politics nor does he know that Sowore even has political ambition.

‘’Sowore what is your problem? When did I tell you that the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries would like to finance your campaign? You must be out of your mind. The man of God who doesn’t get involved in politics. Does he even know that you are contesting for anything? If you are looking for attention, you won’t get it. I strongly advise you to desist from your antics, particularly the way you are dragging me into this mess. If you fail to desist from slandering my name, I will take a legal action against you.

In that same video, he further more deepened himself in a mud of quicksand by talking about the Maryland church case, which has already been won by the church with all evidence and document presented, of which Sowore did not do proper findings of facts before publishing on his Sahara platform all in effort to slander the image of the ministry and Dr Dk Olukoya

According to sources close to the General Overseer, Sowore was given a very long period of grace. He was warned to desist from publishing slanderous, malicious and unconfirmed stories against Dr Olukoya and the ministry but all the warnings fell on deaf ears and this left the church no other option than to seek legal redress.

