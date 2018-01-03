Manhunt For Kaduna Traditional Ruler Kidnapped Last Night

By Abdul Tukur

The Kaduna State Police Command are searching for a paramount ruler who was kidnapped on Tuesday night at his residence.

The home of His Royal Highness Yohanna, the paramount ruler of Ikulu Kingdom, Southern Kaduna, and brother to Archbishop Hassan Kukah was stormed by over 20 gunmen at about 8:30pm.

A palace guard, who tried to shield the traditional ruler was also abducted.

So far, no ransom has been demanded from the family. Mukhtar Aliyu, the command spokesman, said: “We have deployed our patrol team and our special unit to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt.”

The kidnap of the Ikulu royal father comes days after another traditional ruler was killed with his pregnant wife in Southern Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Musa Abdullahi a.k.a Gaugai, a cattle rustler suspected to be a member of a kidnapping syndicate in Kaduna, has been arrested by the police.

A spokesman for the police in Gusau, Kaduna said: “The suspect was arrested on Jan. 1 by the anti-kidnapping squad of the command on Operation Sharar Daji in Kunkeli and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of the state.”

He explained that “one Ak47 Riffle with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.”