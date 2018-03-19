DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Army Intervenes As Youths Protest Arrest Of Suspected Cattle Rustlers

Hundreds of youths in Agasha town of Benue state on Monday protested the arrest of four youths suspected to be members of a syndicate which rustled 20 cows.

In a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu on Monday, the youths numbering about 500, were said to have taken to the streets to demand the release of the suspects from the custody of a sister security agency.

However, the timely response of troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, prevented a complete breakdown of law and order.

According to Chukwu, the situation is closely being monitored as patrols continue to dominate the general area.

This comes a time when the state has been thrown into mourning with attacks by some group of herdsmen leading to hundreds of people and several animals being killed, as well as farmlands being destroyed since the beginning of the year.

However, the Nigerian army and other security agencies have continued to make efforts to stamp out the criminals and bring an end to killings in the state.