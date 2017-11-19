Anambra Poll: Try rigging and contend with Ogirisi Powers – Ezeonwuka roars

By Theo Rays, Onitsha

Ahead of the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, the Ogirisi of Igbo Land and member Board of Trustees (BoT) All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has warned that anybody or group of people that have the intention to rig the election against the wish of the electorates will have the powers of Ogirisi to contend with.

Speaking on the rumour making round in the political circle that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may use the Federal Might to thwart votes in favor of its candidate Hon Tony Nwoye, Ezeonwuka expressed his readiness to unleash the powers of Ogirisi on the election riggers no matter how highly placed adding that the powers of Ogirisi is stronger and more dangerous than explosive devices.

He said “that’s why i am the Ogirisi of Igbo land, in other words the spiritual leader of Ndigbo, Ogirisi means the spiritual force that protects people against injustice and oppression, come November 18 I will unleash the powers of Ogirisi on anybody or group of people who engage in attempt to rig the election against the candidate of APGA and the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano”

He allayed fear of rigging and urged every eligible voters who have obtained voter card to get ready to come at the polling unit where they registered to cast their votes and make sure that their votes counted before going home, maintaining that attempt to rig the election would meet strong resistance from Ogirisi powers and the good people of the State.

He continued “If am not mistaking relevant stakeholders like the traditional rulers, Church leaders, Market leaders, town unions, the youth and my humble self the spiritual leader of Ndigbo have expressed our readiness to resist any attempt to rig election on November 18 and all of us are serious about it, so rigging should not scare people away from voting

“So let me use this opportunity to call on eligible voters to come out and cast their vote for APGA and Obiano so that Obiano will continue to do the wonderful works he is doing in the State