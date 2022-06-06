Police rescue truck-loaded with cement on fire in Nsukka

Advertisement

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has rescued and extinguished an outbreak of fire on a truck-loaded with bags of cement in Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that the incident occurred at the early hours of Monday, June 6, at the 9th-Mile-Nsukka-Obollo Afor Road.

Ndukwe said that no life was lost in the incident.

“In the early hours, June 6, police operatives while on confidence-building patrol within Nsukka, observed a stationary truck loaded with bags of cement to be aflame at Beach Junction within the Obollo Afor axis of 9th-Mile-Nsukka-Obollo Afor Road.

“The fire, which had burnt the head of the truck, was eventually put out by police operatives with the help of public-spirited individuals in the area.

“No life was lost, while the body of the truck and the bags of cement have been secured,” he said.

The police spokesman said that investigation had been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.