Breaking News: Osinbajo In Serious Car Accident

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria was engaged in a “serious” car accident. According to sketchy reports, vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s car somersaulted on Abuja Airport Road in the late morning of June 6th 2022 on his way to the All Progressive Congress [APC] presidential primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT].

Reports indicate that Prof Osinbajo’s security aides and rescuers are presently trying to pull “him” from the vehicle.

This accident comes barely twenty hours after an attack at the Roman Catholic church in Owo, a community in Ondo State – where over 40 people were killed by the attackers believed to be Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the media handlers of the vice president have denied he was involved in an accident. According to Laolu, his chief media assistant, “On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, & ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo“.