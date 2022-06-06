Anambra Marks 2022 World Environment Day, Flags Off One Million Tree Planting

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The government of Anambra State, on Sunday, joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 World Environment Day Celebration.

The well-attended event, which held in Awka, Anambra State capital, also featured the symbolic flag-off of one million tree planting exercise in the state, by the Executive Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Speaking while performing the symbolic flag-off of the tree planting exercise at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Governor Soludo said the exercise was aimed at encouraging every household in Anambra to make their home green by planting trees, stressing that his administration is committed to building clean, green and planned cities, communities and markets.

According to the Governor, environment is the number one existential threat, hence, nature would continue to be unfavourable to her inhabitants if not befriended or treated with kindness.

While highlighting flooding, erosion and others as some of the challenges that result from being careless with the environment, the Governor said his administration is already working out measures to keep Anambra clean, introduce a more suitable and environmental-friendly means of waste collection, as well as make Anambra the greenest state. He therefore called on Ndị Anambra to support the government by playing their own part, queuing into the plans and refraining from every act capable of degrading the environment or sabotaging the government’s efforts.

Speaking earlier on the significance of the Day, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Engineer Felix Odimegwu explained that the World Environment Day, celebrated annually and globally on June 2, is a day set aside to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions, as well as encourage people to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.

While reminding Ndi Anambra that the environment is the first priority of all citizens, he also enjoined communities and markets to embark on practical actions towards ensuring a cleaner, greener, planned and sustainable cities in the state, which he said the Governor Soludo-led Administration is strongly committed to.

Earlier in a press briefing to herald the event, Commissioner Odimegwu advised Ndị Anambra to quickly report any active erosion site in their area before it deteriorates; even as he also warned against building on flood channels, to avoid flooding. As part of the move to ensure that the people pay more attention to their environment, the Commissioner also declared that every developmental project by individuals or groups in the state must, henceforth, obtain environmental impact approval.

Themed ‘Only One Earth’, the 2022 World Environment Day celebration in Anambra State was graced by top government functionaries in the state, including some members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor; the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Nonye Soludo; members of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), led by the National President, Barr. Titus Akpudo; heads of government agencies and parastatals, including the MD/CEO, Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, Sir Chuka Nnabuife, among other dignitaries.