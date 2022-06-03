2023: I’ll sustain my youth empowerment programmes in Anamber Central constituency, says YPP senatorial flagbearer

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The senatorial candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP for Anambra Central Senatorial District, in the 2023 general election, Dr. Chinedu Umeadi, has pledged to sustain the tempo.of.his various youth empowerment intervention programmes as a means of fighting poverty and restiveness in his constituency.

He therefore charged Anambra residents to obtain their permanent voter’s cards and vote for candidates of YPP in the 2023 general election as the party would guarantee the dividends of democracy for the people through quality representation.

Umeadi who.spoke yesterday during an interactive session with the leadership of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, held in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, informed the community leaders of his ambition to represent them at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said before presenting himself for the contest, his Foundation, had initiated various community and youth development programmes, aimed at equipping the youths with the rightful skills and empowerment for economic sustainability and entrepreneurship.

He decried an apparent apathy by the youths on issues of skills acquisition in preference for white-collar jobs, adding, “My representation as your Senator, would provide more needed enabling environment to the youths to explore and maximise their potentials so as to add value to the society”.

According Umeadi, ” the YPP has better programmes for the Anambra people and the people of Nigeria than other political parties. The issue of god-fatherism is hampering the needed development in Anambra and we don’t have such issue in the YPP. There is no political heavyweight anywhere, I assure you of a quality representation.”

He commended the presidents-general of the town unions in the state for embarking on various career developmental activities in their localities in partnership with the state government, urging them not to relent.

In his assurance speech, National President of ASATU, Barr. Titus Akpudo, said the association under his watch would only support a candidate with community development-oriented initiatives.

Akpudo advised the candidate to extent his political town hall meeting to all the communities in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

He added that the meeting was to show solidarity and to motivate the candidate on his ambition.