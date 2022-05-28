APGA conducts hitch free election for House of Rep

Advertisement

By: 247ureports- May 27th, 2022.

From: Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party have conducted a hitch free primary election exercise for the House of Representative aspirants in the party.

Chief Ricky Okorouka Chairman of APGA party made this known during an interview with journalist Friday at the party’s Secretariat.

Ricky while expressing satisfaction over the party’s primary election said they have always imbibed the principles of internal Democracy in everything the party does.

“Today was the primaries of our House of Representatives, in the various constituencies in Ebonyi State.

“It has been conducted, it was peaceful. You know APGA is a platform of love. And we have always imbibed the principles of internal Democracy in everything we do.

“And that is why today, people have decided to align with us to be able to achieve their political goals.

In various political parties, a lot of abnormalities have been in place.

“That is one of the reasons most of the political juganots in Ebonyi state have decided to leave the party.”(he said)

Okorouka explained that “lack of the principle of internal Democracy is all the problems in various political parties. Where there are impositions of candidates, they don’t follow due process as against the APGA ideology.

He further reiterates “we always imbibe the principle of internal Democracy. Trying to give a level playing ground to every aspirants.

“Even as I talk to you, most of the people who intend to join us today, we are still assuring them of a levelled playing ground.” (Okorouka added)