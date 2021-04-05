Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Unidentified hoodlums have set the Imo state correctional centre on fire, freeing hundreds of inmates.

247ureports gathered that the hoodlums took advantage of the calm atmosphere of Easter celebration to invade the centre at the wee hours of Monday.

Advertisement

This development came after the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed said that he had deployed over 4760 police personnel to ensure maximum security during and after the Easter celebration.

It was gathered that there was sporadic shooting of firearms on Monday morning which lasted for three hours before bombing the centre.

Owerri residents and commuters who ply the Okigwe road are apprehensive as the situation is not getting any calmer.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu proved abortive as his phone was unavailable.