The Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, on Thursday declared that leaders of the South-West have brought all the relevant security outfits together to secure the region.

He said hunters, Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Agbekoya members have been mandated to ensure security of lives and properties in the region.

Adams, who stated this when he paid a private visit to Governor Makinde, said their discussions centred on issues related to the security and economy of the South-West.

“I met the governor of Ekiti State two days ago and now, I am meeting the Oyo State governor.

“It is very important that we interface on the prevailing issues within our region, especially that of security. What we are witnessing now is alien to our history. Yoruba nation has been in existence for more than 8,000 years, I mean the Western region.

“We had a fruitful meeting. I can tell you that we are on the same page that Oyo State and the entire South-West should be in peace and harmony.

“The issue of agriculture was also part of our discussion. The two governors have told me their own parts and strategies, especially on the basis of private initiative. I want to assure that we too will play our own part to bring investors to partner with them.

“We have more confidence to complement the effort of the community. We have brought all the relevant security outfits together; hunters, OPC members, Agbekoya members. We are bringing them together so that we can have effective security in our environment.”