By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

The Vice Chancellor of Clifford University Ihie, Prof.Alwell Chimezie Omeonu has lauded Gov Okezie Ikpeazu’s philanthropic gestures to the institution.

Speaking during the maiden convocation of the institution tagged”Alpha Graduation”, Prof. Omeonu disclosed that Gov. Ikpeazu granted a bursary of N200,000 each to the first 20 students that registered in the university.

He also disclosed that the first 20 students to buy forms from the university received N50,000 each from the governor each.

According to the VC,” Our governor we will continue to pray for you in your desire to liberate Abians from large intestine of poverty and illiteracy as you are agreeing with Victor Hugo ” one more school is one less person”.

He appealed to the governor for more, adding” please continue to look in the direction of Clifford University “.

Clifford University owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church has held its maiden convocation, graduating 65 students with 11 first class.

The best graduating student from Biochemistry, Hezekiah Chimnonso Nancy, received a cash award of N100,000 from Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu with a promise from the governor to sponsor her Masters degree programme.

Other best graduating students also received a cash award of N50,000 each, while the governor promised to provide a monthly stipend of N30,000 each to 20 indigent students.

The governor promised to complement the philanthropic gestures of Dr. Deji Adeleke of Adeleke University by using his goodwill to raise N200million for the school.