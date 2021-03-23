Advertisement

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the recovery of Cameroonian national flag and nine Military camouflage uniforms at Lamunde Hill in Gumti National Park in Toungo Local Government Area of state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamunde hill is part of Gashaka-Gumti National Park located along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Mr Aliyu Adamu, the Commissioner of police in the state, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.

Adamu said: “On the 19/3/2021, the Command disconnected criminal networks terrorising communities along Nigeria-Cameroon border and Southern part of Adamawa state in general.

“The operation was carried out by Toungo Police Division and the Special Hunters of Pulaaku Association at Lamunde Hill situated at Gumti National Park in Toungo Local Government Area.

“During the operation, a total of nine military Camouflage uniform of Cameroon rebels, Cameroon national flag and one motorcycle, among other items were recovered.”

He explained that the joined operation chased the suspected criminals into their hideout in a gun fire exchange.

The police commissioner said that the suspected criminals escaped with gunshot wounds into Cameroon after exchange of gunfire.

“We are advancing to make sure that the suspects are apprehended,” Adamu assured.

The poluce commissioner noted that the successes followed a credible information from good citizens after rampant cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry in the areas.

He commended the Toungo Divisional Police Officer and his gallant officers for a well-done job.

He assured the good people of Toungo and Adamawa as a whole of the command’s commitment to keeping the state safe.

