The police on Thursday arraigned a 40-year-old man, Lateef Tosavi, for alleged stealing in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.
Tosavi whose address is unknown is facing a one-count charge of stealing.
The prosecution counsel, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.28 at about 11:22pm in Zivie Hobo Amara Street, Ajara Vetho, Badagry, Lagos.
Okuomose said that the defendant stole one rabbit valued at N15,000 belonging to Mary Fasinu, the complainant.
“The defendant was caught during the act and handed over to police for prosecution.
“The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety in the like sum.
Hotepo adjourned the case until March 31, for hearing.