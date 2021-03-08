Advertisement

Pensive peace may have returned to the crisis torn communities of Ebonyi State following intervention by the State government led by Governor Dave Umahi. According to information made available to 247ureports.com, the State Government of Ebonyi State had called on the warring parties within the communities to down their weapons and come to the negotiable table to discuss the cause of the conflict.

It was understood the warring parties [Uffiomites vs. Ezza people] heeded the call by the State government and sat for a round table to discuss the conflict. The details of the talks are not readily available but it was gathered that the Uffiomites had demanded for the communities to be demarcated according to ethnicity. There are three ethnic groups within the Effiom community – the Uffiomites, the Aro and the Ezza people. The Ezza people have rejected the demarcation request by the Uffiomites.

For this reason, the State government beckoned on the stakeholders of the warring communities to tell their warriors to ceasefire until the State government examines the issues involved. The government asked for two weeks.

“Base on the resolution reached last week by the parties, where Uffiom said that the Land should be demarcated while Ezza said no that we will continue to live as before, so the govt then told the stakeholders to inform their warriors to came down .The govt then nominated some few people to use two weeks and look in the issues presented by the parties and advice the govt. So we are waiting for them.” – explained a source conversant with the ongoings at the discussion table.

Already, representatives from the state government have begun their investigations into the conflict. The State officials were sighted at Umueze village counting the houses that was burnt. “I was called yesterday by someone that some men, govt officials came to there home counting the houses that was burnt. But they are yet to reach my own village.“