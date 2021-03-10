Advertisement

Former Governor of Imo State and now Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha is yet to come to terms with what has hit him, that makes him a bad loser.

He has just realised that he cannot eat his cake and have, hence he is taking on everybody – the Presidency, APC leadership, the Supreme Court, the Security Agencies and of course, Governor Hope Uzodinma – in a fruitless wolf crying exercise.

In an interview Okorocha granted a national newspaper on Sunday, he not only spoke like someone who has quit the All Progressive Congress but confessed that his grouse with Governor Uzodimma is borne out of the latter’s refusal to help him cover all the illegalities he was allegedly involved in as governor of Imo State for eight years.

Advertisement

Apparently looking for ways to continue to undermine the APC and the federal government, Okorocha has descended on the Presidency, saying that President Muhammad Buhari does not have clue as to the solution to the insecurity situation the country is facing currently.

Okorocha also took a swipe at the leadership of the APC, alleging that they conspired to hold his result and certificate of return as well as outsourcing the party to members he called “outsiders.”

Governor Uzodimma had said severally that Okorocha was fighting his government and instigating crisis in Imo State because he refused to accede to his request to disband all the Panels of Inquiries he inherited from Emeka Ihedioha’s sacked government that were looking into Okorocha’s activities as governor.

Poised to get at Governor Uzodimma by all means possible, Okorocha also confirmed in the said interview that he had directed his son In-law, Uche Nwosu, to return to the Supreme Court to reclaim his imaginary mandate, claiming that Nwosu won the March 9, 2019 governorship poll in Imo State and that neither Governor Uzodimma nor Ihedioha did.

He acknowledged that Nwosu congratulated Governor Uzodimma and called him his leader when he was declared the validly elected winner of the election and governor of Imo State but quipped that, “this is all for peace go reign.”