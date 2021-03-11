Advertisement

Maj.-Gen Danjuma Alli-Keffi, has assumed duty as the 37th General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Alli-Keffi took over from Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed who has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters as the new Director Research and Development Bureau.

Both the new GOC and his predecessor were members of regular course 38 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Meanwhile, the new GOC has warned criminal elements perpetrating all forms of crimes within the Division’s purview that their days were numbered.

Ali-Keffi gave the warning shortly after taking over command at the Division’s headquarters in Kaduna.

He, however, acknowledged the security challenges in the division’s area of responsibility.

The new GOC also expressed determination to restore peace in the area in line with the Army Chief’s vision of repositioning the Army for better performance.

While commending the immediate past GOC for taking the division to greater heights, he pledged to consolidate on the successes recorded as well as justify the confidence reposed in him by the Chief of Army Staff.

Earlier, Mohammed expressed confidence on the ability of the new GOC to deliver on his new assignment.

He expressed gratitude to staff of the division for the support and cooperation he enjoyed during his tour of duty and appealed for same to be extended to his successor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past GOC inaugurated some projects and inspected some ongoing projects alongside the new GOC.