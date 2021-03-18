By Ben Ugorji, Owerri
A sociocultural organization in Imo state, Olu Owerri has asked the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to account for the over N4billion allegedly borrowed by him (the Governor) to offset salaries and pensions of local government workers.
The group, in a press release signed by its President General, Martins Opara, accused the Governor of mismanagement of funds and lack of vision.
The release challenged the state government to publish the one year allocation of Imo state and the twenty seven local government areas as well as projects the allocations were used for.
It however blamed the Imo State House of Assembly for approving such a humongous amount which has put the state in high debt profile.