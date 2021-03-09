Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office today March 8,2021 arraigned one Odejobi Temitope Michael before Justice E.N Alukwu of the State High Court sitting in Enugu on one count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira only).

The said sum was inadvertently paid into the defendant’s account by one Chikezie Chukuma, who thought the account belonged to an auto dealer from whom he had wanted to purchase a car sometime in February 2017. It was when he went to take delivery of the car that he realized he had paid into the wrong account.

All entreaties for the defendant to refund the money fell on deaf ears, which prompted Chkwuma to report the case to the EFCC.

The charge reads, “Odejobi Temitope Michael sometimes in February 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court stole the sum of N2, 000,000(Two million Naira) property of one Chikezie David Chukwuma and thereby committed an offence”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charge was read to him.

His lawyer B.J Adigwe filed a motion for the bail of his client pending the determination of the case.

But the prosecution counsel S.C Anyanwu opposed the bail application, arguing that the defendant might not return to face trial, if he goes back to the Republic of Benin where he resides. She urged the Court to give the matter an accelerated hearing.

After listening to counsel, Justice Alukwu ordered the remand of the defendant in the EFCC Custody and adjourned the matter till April 25, 2021 for hearing.