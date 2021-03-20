Advertisement



… decries pollution of only source of water with chemical waste



The people of Nomeh community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday begged the state to provide them water to mitigate effect of pollution of only source of water, Nvuna stream with industrial/chemical waste.



The community accused an ethanol production factory,

D-HAP Enterprises Services Limited, located around Ituku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.



Speaking to our correspondent, on Friday during an inspection of area, the Councillor of Nomeh Ward, Chinwolu Anichukwu, said that the stream, the only source of water for the rural community during dry season, was badly polluted to the extent that livestock that drank from it died on the spot.



Narrating the incident to journalists, Anichukwu, said that his community discovered the awful incident on March 15, 2021 and immediately reported it to relevant government authority.



He said, “We woke to what had never been witnessed in Nomeh since the days of our ancestors. The stream turned red. It was like a dream and our people could not fetch from it for the normal use.



“Nvuna River, in Nomeh Unataeze, is heavily polluted with poisonous substance. The awful incident was discovered on Monday 15 of March 2021 at about 10am in the morning.



“The water is now dark red with very pungent smells, the fishes in the River are dying, two livestock that drank from it died few minutes after.”



He added, “The River is the major source of water to Nomeh Community and the extent of the pollution is very much that it may last for many weeks. We fear long-term health and environmental consequences.



“We mobilised our Neighbourhood Watch to trace it, along the stream from Nomeh to Nenwe, Ugbawka, Amuri, Ogbaku, Agbogugu and to Ozalla old road. It was on the second day that we discovered a factory called D-HAP, which we were informed is an ethanol production factory.



“And we are, however, consoled that the Enugu State Government is giving the matter the attention it requires”, he said.



The traditional ruler of Nomeh community, Lt. Col. Israel Mbah (retd) commended Enugu State Government for intervention and emergency relief.



Mbah however, urged the government to sink boreholes in the community as part of emergency intervention.



He also demanded environmental clean up of Nvuna to decontaminate the water.



The Chairman, Amigbo Unity Association, Nomeh, Elder Daniel Anyimkpuma, while lamenting the hardship the incident had put the members of the community into, called for the immediate sealing of the factory.



“Some representatives of the company came to Nomeh on Wednesday over the incident. They didn’t bring water or anything to ameliorate the suffering of the people. We only asked to go to our stream and see things for themselves and come back another day.



“But the factory should be sealed immediately to start with. But we thank our Governor and government for the concerns shown so far”, he lamented.



Addressing journalists shortly after inspecting the factory facilities, the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Chijoke Edeoga, directed for immediate suspension of the line of production that produces the waste pending the completion of investigations, reassessments and meeting of any requisite standards.



The Manager of the D-HAP INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED, Mr Ndubuisi Onuko, declined to speak to the press during the inspection.