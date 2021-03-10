Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi



Nursing Mother nine others have been killed in Multiple ghastly motor accidents at two separates locations in Bauchi State.

Our correspondent gathered that the first accident involved 70 people in which eight people died while in the second accident two people died

The first accident occurred in Darazo local Government area of Bauchi State it involved traders who overloaded a lorry heading to a local market in Dukku LGA of Gombe State.

Chairman of Darazo Local Government Area Mahmud Bello Yayaji confirmed the incident



He said The traders were reportedly in a trailer from Darazo town, Darazo local government area of Bauchi state, on their way to Dukku market in Gombe state, Wednesday morning, when the incident occurred.

Chairman said the site of the lorry broken and people fell as a result of that 6 people died over 60 injured.

Yayaji said the victims were admitted at Darazo General Hospital, while over three ambulances were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

He said the primary Health care department of the LGA assisted the victims with first aid treatment at the Darazo Hospital, we gave them medicine and all their needed support.



On his part The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State, Assistant Corp Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, said: “Yes, there was an accident this morning involving over 70 people who were is a truck going to Dukku market. The truck skidded off the road and threw the people away. They were hung on the truck. It took us (FRSC) hours to carry out the rescue operation and presently, the victims are being sorted out”.



He said that “I cannot tell you the exact number of the casualties but some of the people have died. As soon as we are done sorting out, I will give you the full details of the incident.”



Similarly an accident occurred today Wednesday at about 11 am at Dungulbi village, about 10km away from Bauchi metropolis on the Bauchi – Gombe busy highway

Several people involved in the accidents were severely wounded and rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for prompt medical treatment.



The accident involved a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to the National Tourism Development Commission (NTDC) which had a head-on collision with a Sharon commercial bus conveying passengers to Gombe while the second accident was a lone one involving a truck conveying people to the market.



Information gathered at the scene of the accident have it that the NTDC staff were heading back to Abuja having spent a few days at the Yankari Games Reserves and Safari on an official assignment.



It was gathered that in the process of overtaking a heavy-duty truck, the Hummer bus had a head-on collision with the oncoming Sharon commercial bus which few minutes before loaded passengers in Bauchi heading to Gombe.