Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has urged journalists in the state to remain partners in progress in the face of mounting security challenges in the country.

Malam Garba stated this on Saturday, during the inauguration of the re-elected executive members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano state chapter.

Represented by Mr. Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, Garba, tasked the media in the state to use their professional tools to ensure continuous security of lives and property in the state through synergy and good working relationship with the government and security agencies.

He assured that the government of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will continue to promote freedom of the press and the policies of open door governance, adding that going by security situation in the country, journalists should apply the theory of Social Responsibility and strict adherence to professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Malam Garba further stated that, “Kano State government will continue to ensure the welfare of working journalists in the state. The administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been carrying the media along in the scheme of things. This is evident in the number of journalists who have been given appointments by the Governor.

“I emplore you to let the cordial relationship between the government and the media continue. It is because of the cordial relationship between the government and the media that we continue to enjoy peace and order in Kano in the face of growing security challenges in neighbouring states.

“We also hope that the media will continue to work closely with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the state towards ensuring that despite its peculiarities as the most populous state in the country and the commercial nerve Centre of the North, Kano remains peaceful.”

He, however, congratulated the Abbas Ibrahim-led executive, pointing out that, ” your re-election unopposed is a clear testimony that your members are satisfied with your leadership.”

In his remarks, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule, former Director of Press to ex-Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and a renowned lecturer in Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano (BUK), expressed delight that the election and inauguration of Kano NUJ executives were done without rancour and ill-feelings.

Dr. Sule, however, urged journalists in the state to remain responsible and professional while carrying out their duties.

Also soeaking, the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Dr. Ado Minjibir called on the state government to provide hazard allowances and other rumenerations to journalists and health workers in the state, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is done in other states like Lagos.

In his address, the NUJ chairman, Abbas Ibrahim, pledged to continue to pursue the welfare of Journalists in the state.

He, however, identified fake news as a disturbing phenomenon posing a very big challenge to the journalism profession, pointing out that, “we find it appropriate to check the negative trend through exploring all possible avenues, hence the need to be meticulous in the discharge of our duties.

” However, it is also important to note that reckless journalism has no place in the NUJ and we will not hesitate to invoke appropriate provisions of the union’s constitution where necessary. It is better to miss the story than to mess the story. Journalism is what we do and we must be proud of it.”

He added that, ” I will, on behalf of our great union, sincerely appreciate the support from the Kano State Government spearheaded by one of us, now Honourable Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Muhammad Garba whom had personally given the Press Centre Mosque a face-lift. May Allah bless him abundantly.

“We also want to register our sincere appreciation to the Honourable Commissioner for Information, our dear Comrade, for taking bold steps for the realization of the Corner Shops at the Press Centre ad provision of Buses pledged by our indefatigable and press-friendly Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Khadimul Islam.

“Senator Malam Ibrahim Shekarau deserves a big thank you for always carrying us along who recently provided the Public Address System we are now using at this gathering.

” We are also indebted to his spokesperson, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule for having positive thoughts about NUJ. We also thank him for donating a projector. I will not forget the Managing Director of Radio Kano where I come from, Alhaji Ghali Sadiq for his unalloyed inspiration and support.”